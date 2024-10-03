One UI 7 beta may be delayed but an exciting AI feature is on the horizon

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 could bring a useful AI Search feature to Samsung’s Gallery app.

The software’s beta was expected in late July, but we might finally hear about it today.

Samsung is hosting its annual developer conference in San Jose, and we’re hoping One UI 7 will make an appearance at the event.

Today is the day we might finally see the delayed One UI 7 beta. Samsung’s annual developer conference, SDC 2024, will kick off in San Jose later in the day and we’re hoping the delayed software beta will finally make an appearance at the event. Nevertheless, we’re now hearing some exciting updates about One UI 7 from tipster Ice Universe.

One UI 7 will make some optimizations to Samsung’s gallery and add convenient features related to AI search https://t.co/JdkDZSJrgg — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 2, 2024

The leaker claims that Samsung is planning to add several optimizations and a convenient AI Search feature to its stock Gallery app with the One UI 7 update. While the tipster didn’t share details about the new feature, Samsung is likely implementing a Google Photos-like Ask Photos functionality. Ask Photos is powered by Gemini and allows users to search the Photos app for specific images in a natural, descriptive way. For example, you can search for things like, “photos of me and my dog playing catch.”

AI Search would be a welcome improvement for Samsung’s Gallery app, which has been seen as somewhat lacking. Recently, the company has made efforts to enhance the experience, notably with the One UI 6.1 update, which brought in a range of Google-inspired AI editing tools. The addition of this new AI Search feature could help elevate the Gallery app further, making it a more compelling alternative to Google Photos.

Stay with Android Authority for more details about the One UI 7 update. We’ll bring you all the latest from SDC 2024 as the day progresses.

