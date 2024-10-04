One UI 7.0 could be the shortest-lived One UI release in Samsung's history

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaker Ice Universe suggests that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 in January 2025 with One UI 7.1 and not 7.0, even though betas for the Galaxy S24 series will begin in December with One UI 7.0.

Samsung had mentioned at SDCC that the Galaxy S25 series would come with stable One UI 7 but did not disclose the sub-release version.

If you have been following news around One UI 7, Samsung’s next major update with Android 15 as its base, you’d know that its schedule has been quite flaky. Early leaks had suggested that One UI 7 betas would begin at the end of July or early August, but that didn’t happen. Samsung officially announced that One UI 7 betas would come before the end of 2024, while stable release will begin with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series in 2025. A leaker is now questioning this timeline.

Leaker Ice Universe on Weibo suggests that One UI 7.0 will be the shortest One UI release in Samsung’s mobile OS history.

The Galaxy S24 series is said to begin testing One UI 7 in December 2024. Then, in January 2025, the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and possibly the entire series) will launch with One UI 7.1 instead of One UI 7. Keep in mind that this is a leak, and Ice Universe and other leakers have been incorrect on the One UI 7 beta timeline so far.

It is important to note that this leak contradicts Samsung’s official stance on the current situation. Samsung mentioned One UI 7’s release schedule at the Samsung Developers Conference yesterday, stating that One UI 7 will come with the Galaxy S25. However, the company did not specify if it will be 7.0 or 7.1, which allows this leak to coexist alongside Samsung’s official word.

Recent Galaxy flagships have been the launching points of minor One UI upgrades, often coming in the form of point releases like x.1 on the S-series and x.1.1. on the Z-series foldables. Samsung’s release of One UI 7.1 on the Galaxy S25 will follow tradition, but that would mean that One UI 7.0 will have a very short future.

We’ll have to wait and watch to see how all of this plays out. What do you think will happen? Will the Galaxy S25 launch with One UI 7 or One UI 7.1? Let us know in the comments below!

