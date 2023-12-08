Samsung's One UI 6.1 update may help your phone's battery last even longer

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update could give you more control over how your Galaxy phone charges.

It’s rumored that Samsung’s “Protect battery” feature may add three new options: Basic, Adapt, and Max.

The update could also introduce a wallpaper feature like Google’s AI-generated wallpapers.

It’s been a few months since Samsung first released the stable version of One UI 6. But now that One UI 6 is out, what’s in store for the update that follows? A new leak may have given us an idea of what to expect.

According to a post from tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), One UI 6.1 could improve Samsung’s “Protect battery” feature by giving users more control over how their handset is charged. Based on the leak, it appears Samsung is adding three new options: Basic, Adapt, and Max. Vats also mentions that Protect battery may be rebranded to “Battery protection.”

Exclusive One UI 6.1❗️ Protect battery is now *Battery protection* with even more options

•Adapt: Pauses at 80% while you sleep, finishes before you wake

•Max: Stops charging at 80% #OneUI6dot1 #OneUI6 #OneUI pic.twitter.com/eDbm6yysOe •Basic: Stops charging at 100%, resumes at 95%•Adapt: Pauses at 80% while you sleep, finishes before you wake•Max: Stops charging at 80% #GalaxyS23Ultra — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 8, 2023

Basic will reportedly stop your phone from charging when it reaches 100% and won’t resume until it falls to 95%. Adapt works like the Pixel’s own adaptive charging feature where charging is paused at 80% during a time when your typically asleep, then finishes before you wake up. While Max is said to prevent your phone from charging past 80%. Charging lithium batteries to 100% or letting them drop below 20% can often affect how fast they degrade, so a feature like this would be helpful.

In addition to more control over charging, it appears that One UI 6.1 could take a cue from Google’s AI-generated wallpapers. The leaker claims “Wallpaper services” will get “more customization, speculating that Samsung’s AI could play some kind of role.

We’re likely still a way out from Samsung releasing One UI 6.1, but it sounds like the update could be worth the wait.

