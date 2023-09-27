Samsung delays One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung originally planned on rolling out the One UI 6 beta to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in September.

The company has delayed the rollout until sometime in October.

Samsung says it needs more time to stabilize the software.

The release of the One UI 6 beta has been a little unpredictable, to say the least. When the update came to the Galaxy S23 — after a few false starts — we assumed Samsung’s latest foldables would be next line. But it has been preceded by two budget phones and the Galaxy S22. So, when will the update come to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5? It looks like owners will have to wait a little longer because Samsung has delayed the rollout.

In a community post on Samsung’s official forums, spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user NingSP, the company reveals that it has postponed One UI 6 beta eligibility for the Fold 5 and Flip 5. As to why the rollout has been delayed, the moderator explains that a little more work needs to be done to stabilize the software.

NingSP

Of course, users are going to want as smooth of an experience as possible, so a delay is reasonable. At the same time, this is a beta we are talking about, so some instability is to be expected.

According to the post, the original plan was to launch the beta program for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 sometime in September. But obviously, things have changed. The company says it will be celebrating the Korean holiday of Chuseok, and the beta will be opened up as soon as possible afterward. The beta is now expected to be released sometime in October.

Comments