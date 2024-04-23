Having app notifications issues with One UI 6.1? Try this fix

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 6.1 update is disabling certain notifications from going through.

This is because a new notification setting is toggled off by default upon update.

Users can manually toggle this feature back on to reinstate previous notification settings.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1, released in March, brought a slew of new useful features with the update. However, it’s also disabling notifications from getting through for many users.

This reportedly affects all eligible Samsung phones that update to One UI 6.1, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and more.

Android Police first reported that the latest One UI update adds a notification setting called “Manage notification categories for each app.” Toggled off by default upon update, this disables a built-in Android feature called “Notification channels,” which allows users to fine-tune which types of notifications are permitted on an app-by-app basis. For example, it allows DM notifications but not notifications for “Likes” on Instagram.

Users faced with this problem can, however, manually re-enable this setting to reinstate their former notification preferences under Settings > Notifications > Advanced Settings > Manage notification categories for each app.

The One UI 6.1 update added truly useful features to Samsung’s flagship devices, including Live Translate, Circle to Search, Quick Share, and more. It remains to be seen whether this notification snafu is just an accident, or a sign that Samsung is lowering the bar in terms of the quality and consistency of its operating system updates.

