Breaking: One UI 6.1 update arrives for older Galaxy phones in the US

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6.1 update to older Galaxy flagships.

The update brings Galaxy AI features to the phones.

It is now available in the US. Other regions should also get it soon.

True to its promise, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6.1 update in the US. The highly anticipated update comes bearing Galaxy AI features for older Samsung Galaxy phones.

Presently, we’re seeing reports of the update rolling out for the Galaxy S23 series. Verizon has also listed the update for the S23 lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The software also brings the March security patch to the older Samsung flagships.

With One UI 6.1 on board, older Galaxy phones are gaining the following new AI features: Circle to Search

Live Translate

Chat Assist in Samsung Messages

Interpreter

Summarize and Auto Format in Samsung Notes

Transcribe and translate in Voice Recorder

Generative Edit You can read about all the Galaxy AI features in detail here.

If the latest One UI 6.1 update hasn’t reached your eligible Galaxy flagship yet, don’t fret. With the rollout now underway, the OTA should be available to download very soon. Apart from the aforementioned Galaxy phones, the update will also roll out to the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

You can head to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates to see if the software is available on your phone.

