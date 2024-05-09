Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Back again: One UI 6.1 rollout restarts for Galaxy S22 series
- Samsung has reportedly resumed the One UI 6.1 rollout for the Galaxy S22 series.
- The update was pulled last week because of a major bug.
- The new build is currently being distributed in Samsung’s home country and should reach other regions soon.
It looks like Samsung is resuming the One UI 6.1 rollout for the Galaxy S22 series after putting a pause on its rollout last week. According to tipster Tarun Vats, a new One UI 6.1 build is now rolling out to users in South Korea. The firmware carries version numbers S908NKSU3EXE1/ S908NOKR3EXE1/S908NKSU3EXD7 and weighs around 3.2GB.
The latest update comes after Samsung pulled the previous One UI 6.1 build for the Galaxy S22 lineup. A critical lock screen bug in the last update caused the touchscreen on the S22 series phones to become unresponsive, so the update rollout had to be paused. It looks like Samsung has managed to fix the problem.
One UI 6.1 has been a highly awaited update for the Galaxy S22 series because it brings Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features to the older flagships. Now that the update is rolling out in Samsung’s home country once again, it should also reach other regions soon. Here’s hoping this version of One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S22 series is stable and has no major issues like the last one.