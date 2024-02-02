One UI 6.1 adds alarm feature that lets you wake up to your favorite wallpapers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of One UI brings a new feature to the Clock app.

You’ll now be able to set custom backgrounds that you’ll see when your alarm goes off.

One UI 6.1 offers some nifty new features like Photo expansion and AI-generated wallpapers. There’s also a new feature for the Clock app you may not want to overlook.

According to SamMobile, the latest OS contains an alarm feature that lets you set custom wallpapers for the alarm screen. While the app has previously allowed you to customize other aspects related to the alarm, like the sound, this is the first time you’ll be able to select the screen you’ll see when your alarm goes off.

It appears the app comes with five pre-loaded backgrounds you can choose from. However, you’ll also get the chance to use your own images, even the AI-generated wallpapers you created.

If you’re interested in setting a custom background for your alarms, you’ll need to open the Clock app and tap an alarm or create one. On the bottom of the page, you’ll see an option to choose a background. Tap on the image and you’ll be able to select a pre-loaded wallpaper or choose a photo from your gallery.

There’s also an alternative way you can follow. This involves tapping on the vertical three dots in the right corner. From there, go to Settings and click on Alarm background.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments