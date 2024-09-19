These 2022 Samsung flagships are now getting the One UI 6.1.1 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy S22 Ultra

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to its 2022 flagships.

The update is available for the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in South Korea, and it should reach more regions in the coming days.

One UI 6.1.1 brings several new features to the devices, along with the September 2024 security patch.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 rollout has had a setback due to a camera issue on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing the update to more devices. Reports suggest that the update is now available for the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in select regions, and it will likely reach more users in the coming days.

At the moment, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in South Korea. It measures a little over 2.8GB and has the firmware version S90xNKSU5EXH7, according to SamMobile. A separate report from the publication confirms that the update is also available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Samsung’s home market with the firmware version F936NKSU4GXH7 and F721NKSU4GXH7, respectively.

The One UI 6.1.1 update for these devices packs a host of new features. These include handy tools like Sketch to Image, Portrait Studio, a Listening Mode in the Interpreter app, Automatic language recognition for voice recordings, and more. In addition, it brings the Android security patches for September 2024.

Although Samsung has not shared details about global availability, we expect the company to release One UI 6.1.1 for its 2022 flagships in the US in a few days. We’ll update this post as soon as the update rolls out in more regions.

