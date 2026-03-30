Older Galaxy phones are now getting AirDrop support, but don't celebrate yet

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Users have reported that Quick Share’s AirDrop support is now visible on their older Galaxy phones.

These phones include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S25 families.

The feature doesn’t work just yet, suggesting that you’ll have to wait until the stable One UI 8.5 release.

Samsung recently joined Google in bringing AirDrop support to its latest flagship Android phones. What if you had an older Galaxy phone, though? Well, the good news is that it seems like older devices are also getting the requisite software. The bad news is that the feature isn’t working just yet.

Several Redditors reportedly received a key Quick Share update that adds AirDrop support (h/t: tipster Tarun Vats). This update apparently comes via the Galaxy Store. Check out a Redditor’s screenshot below, which shows the Share with Apple devices option.

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This update seems to be coming to people with phones from the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S25 series. Furthermore, many One UI 8.5 beta users reported receiving this update, but it also seems like a few Galaxy owners running stable One UI 8 are seeing the option.

However, the big catch here is that the feature isn’t actually available just yet. Users can see the Share with Apple devices switch and toggle it, but the functionality doesn’t work yet. Samsung and/or Google presumably have to flick a switch to get it running on your device. There’s no word on a release timeline, but I’m guessing the feature could arrive as part of the stable One UI 8.5 upgrade.

In any event, this feature comes months after Google first brought AirDrop support via Quick Share to the Pixel 10 series. It then followed up by bringing this functionality to the Pixel 9 series. OPPO has also confirmed that it will bring this capability to its flagships. So we hope companies like Motorola, Xiaomi, vivo, and HONOR are next in line to offer AirDrop support via Quick Share.

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