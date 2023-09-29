Have you been noticing a bunch of people using the old age filter on TikTok? It’s becoming quite the tendency, and we will agree that it is a pretty cool one. The only downside is that finding it isn’t easy. Let’s show you how to do the old age filter on TikTok, so you can join the fun.

QUICK ANSWER To do the old age filter on TikTok, simply launch TikTok and hit the + button to start creating a post. Tap on Effects and hit the arrow pointing up. Pick the Search icon and search for "Aged." You can select many filters; we will use Aged as an example. Once you choose it, you can configure your post as you wish.

How to use the old age filter on TikTok The old age filter on TikTok is very well hidden. You will have to dig a bit to find it, but we’re here to help. Launch the TikTok app and make sure you’re signed in. Tap on the + button to create a new post. This will launch the camera, but you can also tap on the Upload option to select an image or video from your gallery. Select the Effects button. Pick the arrow pointing up. Hit the Search icon. It looks like a magnifying glass. Search for “Aged.” You will see a bunch of options. The most popular is labeled as Aged. Tap on the camera icon next to it. The filter will start, showing a screen that shows two versions of you. The top one shows your older version of yourself, and the bottom one displays the live view of yourself. You can tap on the screen to show only the old age filter. Now, you can take a picture using the shutter button. Or tap and hold on to it to record a video.

If you want to continue using the filter, you can tap on the Bookmark icon to keep the old age filter around for future use. Of course, you can also change the music, set timers, and take advantage of other settings before you publish your old self. You can get some extra TikTok editing tips here.

Note: We verified that the steps are the same on Android and iOS.

FAQs

Do I need a third-party app to use the old age effect on TikTok? At first, people were using third-party apps to create the old-age effect for TikTok. The most popular one is FaceApp. Now, it’s easy to find a wide variety of old age filters straight from the TikTok app.

Can I use a TikTok filter to look younger? You most certainly can use a filter to look younger for your TikTok posts. Just follow the same steps in this guide, but search for “young” instead of “aged.”

Can I use the old age filter for free? The old age filter is free to use on TikTok. If you use a third-party app, it may charge extra for using advanced features, such as the old age effect.

Is the old age filter really how I will look when I am old? These old age filters use AI to estimate the way you will look in the future. That said, it doesn’t take many factors into consideration, so it shouldn’t be completely trusted. This feature is for entertainment purposes only.

Comments