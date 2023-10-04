The October 2023 Pixel Feature Drop has arrived: Here's what's new

TL;DR Google has released the October 2023 Feature Drop to Pixel devices.

The Pixel Fold is getting the dual-screen interpreter mode as part of the Feature Drop.

Pixel phones are also getting a new camera app UI as part of the drop.

Google has been offering so-called Feature Drops to its Pixel devices for some time now, bringing new features and tweaks to Pixels every quarter. We’re due for another one, and Google has indeed released the October 2023 Feature Drop.

The latest Feature Drop indeed brings a few additions to Pixel devices. Starting with Pixel phones, the long-awaited dual-screen interpreter mode (seen in the image above) is finally coming to the Pixel Fold. This allows you to use your unfurled foldable as a handy interpreter tool, displaying translated text on both screens for the benefit of both parties.

All recent Pixel phones are also getting an overhauled camera app UI, in line with previous leaks. Finally, Google says Pixel phones will also get more customization options thanks to Android 14. This includes new clock and wallpaper options, the ability to customize lock screen quick actions, and monochromatic themes.

Pixel Feature Drop: What else should you know?

Google

The Pixel Tablet is seeing some love too with a couple of new features. For one, you can now ask Google Assistant to play podcasts and the news when the tablet is docked in Hub Mode. Google says it’s also offering a streamlined navigation bar for the kids space (seen above), enabling easier navigation.

The October 2023 Pixel Feature Drop coincides with the stable Android 14 release to Pixel phones. The new software brings a host of features, including larger fonts, per-app language preferences, improved share sheets, and the ability to grant access to selected photos/videos only.

Comments