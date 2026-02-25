The best-supported Android TV box around has a new update incoming

TL;DR NVIDIA’s Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2.4 is now available.

In addition to the latest security patches, the update delivers fixes for sleep mode, Disney Plus, and more.

Let’s face it: The landscape looks pretty bleak in 2026 when it comes to really nice Android TV (or Google TV) hardware. Sure, we still have the Google TV Streamer, and Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro is a nice budget option, but if Android isn’t baked into your TV, there’s not a ton of great new choices for adding it on. That just makes us all the more interested in older devices that have managed to persist this whole time, and there’s no better example of that than NVIDIA’s Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. As we wait to see if we’ll ever get a new Shield TV, NVIDIA’s releasing its latest update for this never-say-die hardware.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

NVIDIA’s Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2.4 is rolling out now to the company’s hardware. This build doesn’t look like it delivers any major new features (it is a point release, after all), but NVIDIA does highlight a few fixes that users can expect: Security patches are updated to Jan 2026.

Resolved Disney+ Playback issue.

Resolved Third party remote connection issue with xbox after sleep mode.

Resolved a crash issue which turns on SHIELD and CEC devices during sleep mode.

Resolved 3rd party Bluetooth remote frequent disconnect issue.

Resolved Settings page closes when triggering NVIDIA share on top of settings page. NVIDIA has been struggling with Disney Plus for a minute, and the 9.2.2 update delivered a fix for a separate issue — hopefully this one finally sorts things out for the streaming platform.

Looking through user comments on the Shield TV Reddit sub, it sounds like those sleep mode bugs have proved particularly annoying, and owners are hopeful that this update finally puts those to rest, especially with connected CEC devices like your TV.

The new update is on its way to the full lineup of Shield TV devices, including even the OG 2015 hardware. What else do you own that’s 10 years old and still actively getting updates?

Follow