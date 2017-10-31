Fresh off the back of NVIDIA’s games sale (which you still have a few hours to get in on), the SHIELD TV is now receiving a new update with a wealth of improvements. The SHIELD Experience version 6.1 update was announced yesterday over at the official site (via Android Police) with a feature list that includes upcoming YouTube TV support and better Google Assistant integration.

With the new Assitant upgrades, you’ll be able to launch shows and control playback in HULU using just your voice, as well as pick up a Domino’s Pizza or order an Uber. That’s as well as assisted shopping at Costco, Target, Walmart and others.

Take a look at the full list of upgrades included in the update below:

YouTube TV – Coming This Week to SHIELD (US Only)

New Google Assistant features (US Only)

ITV comes to SHIELD TV (UK Only)

Added TV on/off over IR for SHIELD Remote (tap Home + Back)

Improved Logitech Harmony Hub setup over Bluetooth

Ability to update SHIELD controller firmware while charging over USB

Ability to scan both DVB-T and DVB-T2 channels on Hauppauge WinTV-soloHD

The latest monthly Android security updates including fixes for WPA2 protocol (KRACK)

SHIELD Remote upgrade to firmware v1.21 (headphone jack remote — no upgrade)

Meanwhile, NVIDIA also noted a number of fixes coming to the SHIELD TV, including:

Fixed issue where SHIELD controller would stop sending IR commands to TV/receiver

Fixed issue where SHIELD would sleep immediately after waking up

Fixed case where UK English keyboard displays Russian

Fixed case where VUDU app showed up in unsupported regions

The SHIELD TV remains a one-of-a-kind product following its introduction in summer 2015, and NVIDIA seems committed to improving it. If you’re yet to check it out, you can take a look at our review of the 2017 model here. It’s currently available for $179 or $199.99 with the controller.