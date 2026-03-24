Nuki's new smart lock gives the US the tap-to-unlock standard it should have had years ago

Nuki Nuki Keypad 2 NFC_easily mounted on door frame_ ©Nuki

TL;DR Nuki has unveiled the Keypad 2 NFC, which uses the same secure NFC tech behind contactless payments.

The keypad works with Apple Home Key, Samsung Digital Home Key, and Aliro-compatible wallets.

You can pick up the keypad immediately for $179, or grab the smart lock bundle for $289.

Keys are starting to feel outdated, and Nuki is embracing that change. The company’s latest idea (teased last month) is to make your front door work more like a payment terminal: tap, unlock, and you’re in.

At the center of this push is the new Nuki Keypad 2 NFC, which lets you unlock your door without touching it, using the same Near Field Communication (NFC) technology found in tap-to-pay. If you’ve ever paid with your phone or smartwatch, you already get the idea: just hold your device near the keypad and you’re in.

NFC has been battle-tested in payments for years, relying on short-range encrypted communication that’s both fast and secure. Nuki is essentially taking that trust and applying it to home access.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

You don’t need to change your whole setup, either. If you already have a Matter-compatible Nuki Smart Lock, adding the Keypad 2 NFC is simple. Just pair it, and you’re ready to go in minutes. There’s no complicated installation or rewiring needed.

Nuki

What’s even more interesting is how flexible the system is. You aren’t limited to just one ecosystem. Tap-to-unlock works with Apple Home Key, Samsung Digital Home Key, and other Aliro-compatible credentials in your digital wallet. Nuki also added its own backup option: a Nuki App mode that lets you unlock your door with any NFC-enabled smartphone, even if you don’t have Matter, Aliro, or a hub.

In short, you have plenty of options. Nuki offers several ways to unlock your door, including tap-to-unlock with your phone or wearable, fingerprint scanning, PIN codes, and Apple or Samsung digital keys.

The hardware supports this flexibility with impressive capacity: it can store up to 20 fingerprints, 35 tap keys, and 200 access codes.

When it comes to security, Nuki says it takes a careful and smart approach. Every unlock method uses end-to-end encryption, just like payment systems. By default, data is stored locally, and cloud features are optional. This is a good feature for anyone concerned about privacy.

Build quality is clearly a priority as well. The keypad has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, runs for about a year on a single charge, and can be installed in minutes with either adhesive or screws.

The bigger story, though, is about standards. Nuki is fully supporting Matter and Aliro, which are two new frameworks designed to help smart home devices work together more easily. Aliro focuses on secure communication between locks and mobile devices, and Nuki says this is the first Aliro-certified keypad for home use.

The Keypad 2 NFC is available now for $179, or $289 if you buy it together with a smart lock.

Follow