The November Pixel update is here but not here

TL;DR Google hasn’t released the November update for Pixel phones, but Verizon has already detailed its contents.

The new update is full of bug fixes, especially for the Pixel 9 series.

The update should be out sometime this week.

Verizon has jumped the gun and published details of an upcoming November Pixel update ahead of Google’s official release. The carrier’s website lists software updates for phones on its network, and it now shows the contents of a new security patch coming to Pixel 6 and above devices.

The changelog for the November Pixel update is very basic and reads, “General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.” However, the Pixel 9 changelog shows a host of very specific changes and bug fixes headed to the latest Google flagships.

As per Verizon’s software update page, the latest November security patch for Pixels should have been released on November 5. However, Google hasn’t announced anything yet. We expect the company to officially release the update in the coming days.

The software for the Pixel 9 series comes with version number AP3A.241105.008. You can read the complete November security patch changelog published by Verizon for the Pixel 9 series below:

Pixel 9 November security patch: What’s changing: Security Provides the most up-to-date Android security patches on your device. Bluetooth Addressed an issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions. Camera Addressed an issue with camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions. Sensors Addressed an issue that occasionally prevented Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions. Touch Addressed an issue when pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions. User interface General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations. Display & Graphics Resolved an issue that caused white dots to flash under certain conditions.

