Nova Launcher founder addresses app's status and future after layoffs

TL;DR The lead developer of Nova Launcher, Kevin Barry, has issued a statement on the launcher’s state.

Barry clarifies the roles Rob Wainwright and Cliff Wade played on the Nova team

He goes on to explain that he has been and still is the primary contributor to Nova Launcher.

Late last week, news hit that parent company Branch Metrics laid off more than 100 employees, including all of the Nova Launcher team, save for its founder and original developer Kevin Barry. Barry has now released an official statement that touches on the layoff and the state of Nova Launcher.

If you’re unfamiliar with the software, Nova Launcher is a third-party home screen launcher that opens up customization options users may not have had with the default stock home screen. This includes things like modifying grid sizes, choosing widget placement, and having app drawers. Nova was acquired by analytics firm Branch Metrics in 2022, which allowed Nova to gain deep insights into how users use the app.

When the layoffs were shared on social media by Nova Launcher veterans like Rob Wainwright and Cliff Wade, the future of the app was in question now that development would be a one-man show. However, former employees assured fans that there was no reason to panic and that Barry would continue his good work.

In a brief statement, Barry acknowledges the loss of his coworkers while wishing them the best in their future endeavors. Barry also takes a moment to clarify what’s going on with development. He explains that for years the Nova team consisted of just him. While Barry, Wainwright, and Wade became the core of the team, Barry reiterates he has “always been the lead and primary contributor to Nova Launcher and that hasn’t changed.” Barry goes on to state that he will “continue to control the direction and development of Nova Launcher.”

The statement seems to be an attempt to assuage fans’s fears of reduced support. Nova is still expected to release the 8.1 patch it has been working on, but it will have a reduced scope compared to before. It remains to be seen exactly how the layoffs will affect future development.

