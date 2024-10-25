Notion wants to change your notion of emails with new email app

TL;DR Notion has announced its new Notion Mail app, which will be available in early 2025 for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Notion Mail would let you customize your inbox with views and use Notion AI for various tasks.

The app is currently in preview, and you can join the waitlist.

Productivity platform Notion is used for many things, but most people use it to organize their unorganized thoughts. It’s great at what it does, but the platform has higher aspirations. After revolutionizing productivity apps, Notion wants to take on the best email apps by challenging the very notion of what an email app is and what it does and rebuilding it from that point.

At its Make with Notion event, Notion has announced Notion Mail, its new email app coming next year. With the help of “views,” Notion Mail lets you customize your inbox according to your workflows, breaking free from the rigidity of the traditional email inbox.

You can keep your inbox organized with simple prompts to help you archive and even draft emails, and you can let AI handle your scheduling and follow-ups with automatic replies. If you’d like more AI help, you can create one-click snippets to send AI-suggested personalized emails.

The app would integrate with Notion Calendar, so scheduling meetings would be fairly easy as you can avoid conflicts from within the mail app.

There aren’t more details on the rest of the experience, so we will have to wait until early 2025 to find out. Notion says Notion Mail will integrate with Google and Gmail accounts at launch and be available on iPhones and Android, too. If Notion Mail sounds exciting, you can join the waitlist to get an early preview.

