Nothing says it's planning a retail location in NYC
2 hours ago
- Nothing is opening a second retail location on February 14, in Bengaluru, India.
- In its announcement for the Bengaluru location, Nothing shared its plans to open stores in New York and Tokyo, as well.
- Nothing currently operates a single retail location in London.
Nothing is planning to open a store in the United States. The company’s already got a store in London and is opening another soon in Bengaluru, India — and it’s also teasing two more: one in New York and one in Tokyo.
In a post today on the Nothing Community forum, Nothing announced that it’s opening up a second retail location, in Bengaluru, on Valentine’s Day. The post doesn’t include much info about its future plans, telling fans to “Stay tuned.”
Nothing doesn’t currently operate any retail locations in the US, or indeed anywhere outside its Soho flagship store. Clothing retailer Kith stocks the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds at several of its NYC locations, but a dedicated Nothing storefront is, of course, another thing entirely.
As is the case with physical storefronts for tech brands like Google and Samsung, Nothing’s retail locations are more about marketing and brand awareness than actually distributing hardware to customers. Nothing describes its Soho location as “a unique way to experience our entire product range.”
Considering several of Nothing’s phones (including the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro) are only available stateside through the company’s US Beta Program, though, once the location might be the most convenient way to get your hands on the hardware if you live nearby.
The company’s London store opened in 2022. Nothing hasn’t shared any details about when we should expect to see its forthcoming New York and Tokyo locations open beyond “the near future.”
