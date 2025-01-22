Nothing continues to be as cryptic as ever with new Pokemon-themed teaser

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing appears to be teasing something new in its latest social post.

The social post features a pixelated version of the Pokemon Arcanine.

It’s unclear if the image is teasing the Phone 3 or something else.

Samsung isn’t the only phone brand making noise this week with the launch of the Galaxy S25. London-based electronics manufacturer Nothing is also making headlines with what appears to be a teaser for an upcoming product.

In a social post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared an image of a pixelated Pokemon known as Arcanine. If you’re unfamiliar with Pokemon, Arcanine is a fire-type Pokemon that was introduced to the series with the original 150. It is the evolution of Growlithe and listed as number 59 in the Pokedex.

Nothing

It’s unclear what Nothing could be teasing by posting this image, but this is far from the first time the company has done something like this. For example, the company has previously posted images of beetles to tease its audio products.

The significance of posting an image of Arcanine could be anything from a collaboration to a new product, but the answer may be in the details. As mentioned earlier, Arcanine is the listed as number 59 in the Pokedex. Leaks have suggested that the codename and model number of the Phone 3 is A059, which appeared in benchmark tests last year.

At the same time, this could be the brand just trying to draw some attention to itself. Regardless, we’ll just have to wait to get more answers.

