Nothing attempts to justify its move to put bloatware on your next phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has published a post that explains its future plans and elaborates on the new Lock Glimpse feature.

Select non-flagship devices will now include a selection of third-party partner apps and services.

The company says it plans to keep third-party apps minimal and easy to remove.

The Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 beta just recently expanded to include the Phone 3a and 3a Pro. While the update includes everything from the original changelog, it also includes a few new features, like Lock Glimpse and a new “Stretch” camera preset for the Camera app. The reveal of Lock Glimpse isn’t exactly going over well with the community, as fans are describing it as bloatware that serves ads. Nothing has now released a new blog that offers more details on the feature and shares the company’s future plans.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In the blog, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis reveals that select non-flagship devices will have a “carefully considered selection of third-party partner apps and services” going forward. These apps will be platforms that “most people install on day one, like Instagram.” Evangelidis notes that these apps won’t “disrupt the Nothing OS experience” and “can even enhance performance or provide tighter experiences.”

According to the co-founder, Lock Glimpse, which is being tested in the Nothing OS 4.0 beta, is part of this initiative. The post also provides the following information on the feature: On Phone (3a) series, Lock Glimpse is off by default.

You can enable it at any time in Settings or access it by swiping left from your lock screen.

You can customize wallpaper categories, refresh anytime, or disable it completely.

In future updates, you’ll be able to use your own photos, replacing standard wallpapers.

If you choose to turn it on, no personal data is shared. To justify the move, Evangelidis states that one of the biggest challenges the company faces is managing the cost of the bill of materials (BOM). Evangelidis notes that not only are they paying more for BOM than more established brands, but they also don’t have the software-based revenue streams that those other companies use to reduce expenses. Nothing sees this initiative as a way to “explore sustainable revenue models to avoid passing costs.”

Before ending the blog, Evangelidis mentions that Nothing will continue “redesigning each element and integrating it into Nothing OS in an optimal way.” The company also plans to keep partner apps minimal and easily removable and give users full control over Lock Glimpse.

It looks like the community still needs some more convincing, as evidenced by multiple comments on the blog. One commenter says, “We choose Nothing for the clean OS. My next phone won’t be a Nothing with the bloatware you’re planning to add. L move.” Another commenter echoes that sentiment by saying, “Great, now I will have bloatware installed on my future Nothing Phone if it is not the flagship. Just like Samsung does all the time!”

Follow