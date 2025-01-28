Nothing’s next phone is almost here but it might not be the one you’re waiting for

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has teased a new product launch set for March 4, sparking excitement about what’s next from the brand.

Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the Nothing Phone 3 launch is still some time away, with three devices planned ahead of it.

Nothing might be launching the Nothing Phone 3a (and possibly the 3a Plus) in March, instead.

If you’ve been holding your breath for the Nothing Phone 3, you might need to wait a little longer. A few weeks ago, a leaked email from Nothing founder Carl Pei sparked rumors of a March launch for the highly anticipated device. But as we reported, the email seemed to suggest a later release for the Phone 3, with another device potentially debuting in March. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has added weight to this idea.

Nothing’s official X account has added to the buzz by posting a teaser video, confirming that something is indeed launching on March 4. So, what exactly is coming? The most plausible guess is the Nothing Phone 3a, as hinted by Brar, or perhaps even a new CMF Phone 2. Both possibilities have us excited, especially given the previously leaked email described the Q1 2025 smartphone as a “landmark” launch.

What’s the “landmark” launch? As of now, we can only speculate why the company would describe its upcoming smartphone as a landmark. One theory is that it could be Nothing’s first mid-range phone to go on open sale in the US market, potentially even partnering with carriers.

Another possibility is the rumored camera upgrades that the Android Authority team reported in December. To date, all Nothing phones have stuck to wide and ultrawide cameras, but the Phone 3a might introduce a telephoto camera for optical zoom, while the 3a Plus could feature a periscope zoom lens. If true, this would be a first for Nothing phones and a major step up for smartphones under $500.

With the March 4 event on the horizon, it’s only a matter of time before we see what Nothing has in store. As for the Nothing Phone 3, it seems fans will need to exercise a bit more patience. If Nothing follows its usual release pattern, the flagship device could debut sometime in the summer.

