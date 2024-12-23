Nothing's upcoming phones could switch to Snapdragon and optical zoom cameras

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted clues around three upcoming Nothing smartphones, presumably the Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2.

The Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus could sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, while the CMF Phone 2 could stick with a MediaTek SoC.

The Phone 3a could adopt a telephoto camera, while the 3a Plus could upgrade to a periscope zoom.

Nothing has managed to create some well-deserved hype in the smartphone space with its unique focus on style without compromising substance. We’re eagerly waiting to see what future phones like the Nothing Phone 3 bring to the table. But before we can get to the top of the pack, we’ve spotted clues on some of the specs of the company’s budget offerings, presumably the Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2.

Thanks to the latest Nothing OS 3.0 builds based on Android 15, we spotted clues related to certain specifications and other details of upcoming Nothing smartphones.

We spotted the codenames asteroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga, which could likely be related to upcoming Nothing phones. Based on benchmark leaks, these codenames are said to be for the Nothing Phone 3a (asteroids), Nothing Phone 3a Plus (asteroids_plus), and the CMF Phone 2 (galaga).

Further, we’ve spotted plenty of clues indicating that the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, while the CMF Phone 2 will run a MediaTek SoC.

Beyond the SoC, we’ve spotted further clues that indicate the Phone 3a could come with a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus could opt for a periscope zoom camera. If this pans out, then the Phone 3a series could be the first in the Nothing lineup to switch to dedicated sensors for optical zoom, as previous Nothing Phones have come with a wide and ultrawide rear camera setup.

We also spotted clues for another interesting change — the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus could be the first phones from the company to come with eSIM support. Users will likely be able to use two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM for dual-SIM configurations. However, this is unlikely to extend to the CMF Phone 2, which will likely stick to physical SIM only.

We’re still looking for clues to learn more about Nothing’s upcoming lineup. We’ll keep you updated when we find out.

