Nothing shares big 2025 plans including the Phone 3 and a 'landmark' launch

TL;DR A leaked email allegedly from Carl Pei has surfaced online, detailing Nothing’s 2025 plans.

The Nothing Phone 3 could launch with AI-driven features and a “redefined” user experience.

It also references a “landmark” smartphone launch expected in Q1 2025.

If a recently leaked email allegedly from founder Carl Pei is to be believed, Nothing appears to have big plans for the year ahead. The memo outlines the company’s ambitions for the year, including the long-awaited launch of the Nothing Phone 3 and what could be an additional “landmark” smartphone.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass posted the screenshot of the email on X/Twitter. The email highlights Nothing’s impressive growth in recent years, calling 2024 a pivotal year for the company. According to the memo, Nothing is now the fastest-growing brand in the smartphone and audio industries, having expanded its camera and software teams by nearly 50%. With this momentum, the company is aiming to make 2025 its biggest year yet.

The email refers to the Nothing Phone 3 as the company’s “flagship,” but this might not mean a high-end premium device in the traditional sense. Like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, it’s more likely to be a well-rounded mid-range phone that occupies the flagship position in Nothing’s lineup. This strategy has served Nothing well in the past, allowing the company to stand out with unique design and user experience without competing head-to-head with industry giants like Apple or Samsung.

While the email doesn’t delve deeply into specifics about the Nothing Phone 3, it promises “breakthrough innovations in user interface” and hints at a shift towards an AI-powered Nothing OS. The email briefly touches upon Nothing’s broader goal of “redefining” how we interact with personal computing devices.

A “landmark” launch on the horizon? Interestingly, the email also mentions the company is planning to launch a “landmark” smartphone in Q1 2025. The language used suggests this isn’t the same product as the Nothing Phone 3, so we can only speculate about what it could be.

It could be a successor to one of Nothing’s affordable A-series phones or perhaps a new offering under the CMF sub-brand. Nothing’s mid-range phones have yet to be openly sold in the US market, so a US-specific release or a new product line could also qualify as a “landmark” for the company.

The language in the email suggests that this other smartphone could be launched in the first quarter of 2025 rather than the Nothing Phone 3 itself. However, Nothing fans can rest assured that we are indeed getting a Nothing Phone 3 this year.

