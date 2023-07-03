Nothing phones could get features that work with nothing but Nothing

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing may be working on features that exclusively work between its own devices.

Carl Pei has asked users if they have friends and family members who own a Nothing phone to potentially use such features.

Nothing’s thinking sounds a whole lot like Apple’s Continuity approach.

The Nothing Phone 2 is on the precipice of launch, and with that, Nothing’s software team is on overdrive. Nothing OS 2.0 will likely debut alongside the new smartphone, but it’s also coming to Phone 1 sometime in August. As the startup prepares for what’s to come, it seems we might get some exciting Nothing-exclusive features pretty soon.

According to Carl Pei’s latest tweet, the company may be working on new features that only work between Nothing phones and other Nothing devices.

It’s unclear what exactly these features would be and how they would function. Comments under Pei’s tweet are filled with suggestions for potential features like file sharing, screen sharing, Glyph sync, audio sharing, and more. However, the company isn’t spilling the tea just yet. Pei is currently asking users if they have friends and family members who they could potentially use such features with.

Adding exclusive features that work only between Nothing phones and possibly other Nothing devices is very similar to Apple’s Continuity approach. It would be interesting to see if Nothing can implement tools like AirDrop, Continuity Camera, Markup, Sketch, and others between Nothing phones. We may also see exclusive features that let Nothing’s handsets interact better with its earbuds, but it’s a wait-and-watch game for now. We’re hoping to hear more about these potential cross-device features from Nothing alongside the Phone 2’s upcoming launch.

