Nothing confirms that Phone 2's software will quickly come to Phone 1

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing OS 2.0 will debut with the Nothing Phone 2 in July.

Thankfully, Nothing Phone 1 owners will see this software shortly thereafter, in August.

This news should assure Phone 1 owners they won’t be left out when the new phone launches.

Earlier today, Nothing finally revealed the official launch date of the Nothing Phone 2: July 11, 2023. Previously, the company had confirmed the phone would launch with the latest version of Nothing OS, its proprietary Android skin. Now, we have confirmation from Carl Pei that Nothing Phone 1 users can expect this same upgrade shortly after the debut of the Phone 2.

On Twitter, Pei said, “Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone 1 users by the end of August.” That means Phone 1 owners should see NOS 2.0 just weeks after the launch of the new phone.

Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 13, 2023

Nothing OS 2.0 bodes well for the company This is a very cool development. Nothing is a new company and needs to set the tone for how it will treat its “old” phones once a new one launches. Plenty of smartphone companies — like ones that rhyme with “Pony” and “A Moose” — tend to all but abandon yesteryear’s products as soon as possible. Pei is making a statement that the company will not forget about its users even if they decide not to upgrade.

Granted, Pei had already committed to giving Nothing Phone 1 users software support for four years total (three Android upgrades with four years of security patches). That means the Phone 1 would have certainly received Nothing OS 2.0 eventually. But to get it just weeks after the launch of Phone 2 is a nice hat tip to its fans.

The Phone 2 will launch on July 11 and probably be available for pre-order that day. We’d expect it to be available for direct purchase days or weeks later. Previously, Nothing confirmed that Phone 2 would launch in the United States.

Comments