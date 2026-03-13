Nothing's Phone 4a just got a big update with lock screen and widget upgrades

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has released a series of updates for the Phone 4a.

The update brings the Phone 3a Community Edition’s lock screen clock face, Essential App recommendations in the widget drawer, an Essential Space redesign, and more.

The Live Updates feature currently supports Uber, Zomato, Just Eat, and Google Maps.

Nothing launched the Phone 4a last week, and now the device is up for sale starting today. To mark the occasion, the London-based firm has rolled out a series of updates to enhance the experience.

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The first update is designed to keep Live Updates visible at all times. You’ll be able to keep track of an update’s status in real time across the Always-On Display (AOD), status bar, lock screen, and notifications. It will even be presented on the Phone 4a’s Glyph Bar. However, Live Updates only supports Uber, Zomato, Just Eat, and Google Maps. According to Nothing, “Additional app support may vary depending on local availability and app integration.”

The second update brings Breathing Break widgets to the widget library. This breathing exercise feature comes in three modes: Focus, Relax, and Calm. They are designed to help you stay relaxed during your day. The company adds that they are making final refinements to the Soundscape widget and that feature will arrive in the next OTA update.

When Nothing launched the Phone 3a Community Edition, it came with a fan-made lock screen clock that features an exclusive typeface style and waking animation. That same lock screen clock has been brought to the Phone 4a with today’s update. Nothing also says it has included Depth Effect (Beta) — a feature that adds a 3D layer effect — support, adjustable clock sizes, and alignment options for more lock screen customization.

The fourth update redesigns Essential Space, which the company says makes the app more organized and easier to navigate. Specifically, the homepage has been changed so that summaries, events, and tasks appear in a clearer structure.

The final update is a simple change that you’ll probably find handy. A recommendations section has been added to Essential Apps in the widget drawer. This makes it faster to discover widgets and add them to your homescreen.

While the Phone 4a is now available in stores, don’t forget that pre-orders for the Phone 4a Pro are going live today. The Pro version is scheduled to go on sale on March 27.

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