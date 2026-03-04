Nothing teases Phone 4a Pro's Glyph Matrix, and fans aren't happy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has released a teaser for the Phone 4a Pro ahead of tomorrow’s launch.

The teaser shows off the Phone 4a Pro’s Glyph Matrix.

This Glyph Matrix will feature fewer micro-LEDs than the one on the Phone 3.

Tomorrow, Nothing will be launching the Phone 4a series. The Phone 4a will use a new Glyph light system, called the Glyph Bar, which we saw in full view at MWC 2026. Although the standard model adopts a redesigned interface, Nothing has revealed that the Phone 4a Pro will use the Glyph Matrix that debuted on the Phone 3. The London-based firm has now offered a teaser of the Pro’s Glyph Matrix, revealing an interesting detail.

Leading up to tomorrow’s announcement, Nothing has taken to social media to show off the Phone 4a Pro’s Glyph Matrix. Just like on the Phone 3, it will be a circular display with micro-LEDs that can relay certain information with various animations. However, this teaser also reveals that the Glyph Matrix on this phone will be smaller than the one on the Phone 3.

On the original Glyph Matrix, Nothing fit in 489 micro-LEDs into the display. This teaser shows that the Glyph Matrix on the Phone 4a Pro will instead have only 137 micro-LEDs. It appears that fans aren’t particularly happy about the downsizing.

Over on Reddit, a number of commenters are questioning why the Glyph Matrix is smaller. A common theme among the comments is the idea that the different sizes just add more work for developers who want to support the feature.

One Reddit user states, “I understand that they needed to nerf phone 4A pro, but why smaller glyph matrix? I mean, now it’s two times more work for the developers, that implement glyph matrix support in their apps.” Another commenter adds, “Yeah I really wish it was the same as the Phone 3 but always making some different interfaces is a huge work for developers.”

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a are set to launch on March 5, 2026. The event is scheduled for 10:30 GMT, which would be 5:30 AM ET.

