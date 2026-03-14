5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro was just announced earlier this month, and it’s already safe to say it’ll be one of 2026’s most unique smartphones. With the wild camera sensor placement, iPhone 17 Pro-like camera island, and the secondary display in the top-right corner, it’s quite unlike any other Android phone on the market today — even without Nothing’s iconic transparent design.

But despite the fascinating hardware, decent spec sheet, and $500 starting price, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Nothing Phone 4a Pro should be your next smartphone.

Before you rush out and buy Nothing’s latest and greatest, here are five other Android phones you may want to buy instead.

What do you think is the best Nothing Phone 4a Pro alternative? 189 votes Google Pixel 10a 20 % Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 25 % OnePlus 13R 26 % Moto G Stylus (2025) 12 % Motorola Razr (2025) 11 % Other (let us know in the comments) 6 %

Google Pixel 10a

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The first of those phones is the Google Pixel 10a. The 10a isn’t nearly as flashy or exciting as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and that can make it look like a pretty boring alternative. But given the choice between the two, I would choose the Pixel.

Why? Part of it is because of Google’s hardware. As unique as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro may be, the Pixel 10a is easily the more practical smartphone. It’s 27 grams lighter, has a more compact 6.3-inch display (Nothing uses a 6.8-inch screen), and it has a completely flush camera on the back. Nothing’s phone may be more stylish, but it’s the Pixel I’d actually want to use and carry with me every day. Plus, the new Berry color is outstanding.

The other big deciding factor is software. While NothingOS is one of the better Android skins in 2026, Google’s Pixel software remains the best you can get. The Material 3 Expressive UI is wonderful, and all of Google’s Pixel-exclusive features are far more useful than what Nothing provides. Furthermore, Google’s seven-year guarantee for security patches and Android OS upgrades trounces Nothing’s three-year update promise.

Nothing technically has the edge in terms of performance, battery capacity, and charging rates, but none of these things are bad on the Pixel 10a. In fact, they’re all really solid. Unless you absolutely need the Nothing Phone 4a Pro’s telephoto camera or quirky design, I’d recommend spending the same $500 on the Pixel 10a instead.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As much as I like the Pixel 10a, I also understand that it might not be for everyone. Maybe you want a larger display. Perhaps you really don’t want to sacrifice a telephoto camera. In that case, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is worth a look.

Samsung’s 6.7-inch display is a lot roomier than the Pixel 10a’s screen. It’s about the same screen size as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, but the S25 FE’s body is also shorter, thinner, and lighter. You also get a dedicated 3x optical zoom telephoto camera with a much larger sensor than on Nothing’s smartphone.

What else is good about the S25 FE? Samsung offers a higher IP68 rating than Nothing’s IP65, and its Exynos 2400 chipset has more horsepower. Samsung also promises seven years of software updates. Nothing has a slight advantage when it comes to battery capacity and charging speed, but that’s about it.

Although I wouldn’t recommend buying the Galaxy S25 FE at its full $650 retail price, it can be a tremendous deal when it’s on sale — which happens frequently. Less than a month ago, you could buy the S25 FE for only $425. If you can find a discount like that, the S25 FE is an easy buy over the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Large 120Hz display • Big battery • 50MP camera MSRP: $649.99 Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a more affordable experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Samsung 128GB See price at Amazon Save $100.00 128GB

OnePlus 13R

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

If the Galaxy S25 FE is closer to your ideal alternative but still isn’t winning you over, perhaps you should consider the OnePlus 13R. Although it’s not OnePlus’s newest smartphone, it’s still the best in its price range. And as an alternative to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, it’s pretty darn great.

What the OnePlus 13R lacks in a flashy design, it more than makes up for with a loaded spec sheet. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is far more performant than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 inside the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The OnePlus 13R also has a significantly larger battery (6,000mAh vs. 5,080mAh) and much faster wired charging (80W vs. 50W).

Although OnePlus has technically discontinued the 13R, you can still find it at select retailers; for example, Best Buy is selling the 256GB model at its normal $600 MSRP. I’d recommend shopping around to see if you can find a lower price, possibly with a renewed/refurbished model.

But even then, $600 is the same price as the 256GB Nothing Phone 4a Pro. If you put that money towards the 13R, you’re spending the same for better performance, battery life, and charging. If those things are important to you, OnePlus is the way to go.

OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R Speedy performance • Long-lasting battery • Superb value for money MSRP: $599.99 R-eally great. The OnePlus 13R is everything you’d expect from a OnePlus phone — blazing performance, amazing battery life, and rapid charging. Add to that a gorgeous display and a smooth, feature-packed Oxygen OS experience, and you have a phone that feels like it punches well above its $600 price tag. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 See price at OnePlus

Moto G Stylus (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 10a, Galaxy S25 FE, and OnePlus 13R are all great recommendations within the same price range as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. However, what about a phone that costs significantly less, but is still worth using? For that, we turn toward the Moto G Stylus (2025).

There are numerous Moto G phones to choose from today, and while it may not be the newest, the Moto G Stylus (2025) remains one of the best. With a faux-leather back, built-in stylus, microSD storage expansion, and 68W wired charging, there’s actually a lot to like about the phone. The Moto G’s display, chipset, and cameras aren’t on par with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, but they’re still perfectly fine for casual use.

More importantly, that’s reflected in the price. The Moto G Stylus (2025) retails for $400, but you shouldn’t ever have to pay that. The phone is on sale for $350 at the time of writing, and we’ve seen it drop as low as $280 back in December. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is technically the better phone, but if you’re trying to keep as much money in your wallet as possible, the Moto G Stylus is an excellent lower-cost alternative.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Moto G Stylus (2025) Built-in stylus • Vibrant OLED screen • Fast 68W charging MSRP: $399.99 Doing things in styl-us. The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) charges quickly, has decent performance, and comes with a built-in stylus that's way easier than drawing with a fingertip. See price at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Finally, I want to conclude my alternative recommendations by mentioning the Motorola Razr (2025). If you’re thinking about buying the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, a big reason for that is likely its eye-catching design. And while it’s certainly flashy, it’s not nearly as cool as a phone that folds in half.

Comparatively, that’s exactly what you get with the Razr. The main 6.9-inch display operates like any other “normal” Android phone, while the 3.6-inch cover screen lets you easily check notifications, reply to texts, and use all of your favorite apps on a compact square. The foldable design is perfect for propping up the Razr for photos, using it as a miniature smart display on your desk, and more.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro has an edge in most regards as you dig through the spec sheets of both phones, but the Razr (2025) isn’t a slouch in any one department. And, again, it folds. The Motorola Razr (2025) is the perfect choice if you’re bored with other mainstream Android phones, and with a current sale price of under $500 at Amazon, you might be able to buy it for less than the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Motorola Razr (2025) Motorola Razr (2025) Improved hinge • Flexible cameras • Excellent price MSRP: $699.99 The most affordable 2025 Razr A good looking 6.9-inch folding display is paired with a 3.6-inch external display to make up a compact folded phone, with few compromises at full-size. The Motorola Razr 2025 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. See price at Amazon

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