Nothing Phone 3a Pro cameras take on the iPhone 16 series in teaser, but who wins?

TL;DR A new set of teasers has given us our first glimpse of the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro’s camera module design.

A video comparing the Phone 3a Pro’s camera performance with the iPhone 16 Pro has confirmed its camera specifications.

Nothing is gearing up to launch not one but two new smartphones in the coming weeks. The company has already confirmed plans to launch the Phone 3a series at MWC 2025 on March 4 and has been steadily releasing new information about the upcoming devices over the last few days. We’ve also seen a few leaks about the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro, but we’re yet to get a good look at the devices. That changes today with Nothing’s latest set of teasers.

The new teasers give us a glimpse of the camera module designs of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. As you can see in the following images, the Phone 3a appears to have a triple-camera setup with the three cameras aligned horizontally on the back of the phone within a pill-shaped camera island. The pill-shaped camera island seems to be housed within a larger circular cutout with glyph lighting on either side.

The Phone 3a Pro has a large circular camera island on the back that houses three cameras arranged in an L-shaped layout and an LED flash. Its periscope zoom camera appears to be on a raised metallic piece, while the other two cameras are embedded right into the camera island.

A separate teaser image shows what could be the back panel of the Phone 3a Pro with a glyph lighting element on the bottom left side of the circular camera island. You can also make out a dotted pattern on the rest of the back panel and the power and volume buttons on the device’s right edge.

An official video comparing the camera performance of the Phone 3a Pro with the iPhone 16 Pro Max gives us a clearer look at the device’s button placement and display. It also confirms that the device will feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony periscope 3x zoom camera with OIS, a 50MP selfie camera, and an 8MP Sony ultrawide camera. You can check out how these cameras fare against Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone in the video below.

Previous leaks suggest that the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.72-inch 120Hz OLED screen. The devices are also rumored to come with an IP64 ingress protection rating.

As mentioned earlier, Nothing plans to announce the phones on March 4. We expect the company to share more details about the Phone 3a series in the days leading up to the launch, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

