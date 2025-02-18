The Nothing Phone 3a Pro could beat the Galaxy S25 for camera zoom

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Nothing Phone 3a series at MWC 2025, and we’ve seen a few leaks about the devices already. The leaks aren’t stopping yet, as an outlet has now posted apparent specs.

SmartPrix reports that the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro will share a few features, namely an IP64 rating, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.72-inch 120Hz OLED screen.

However, the two devices diverge when it comes to camera capabilities. The standard Nothing Phone 3a is said to offer a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2x telephoto camera (there’s no word on the resolution).

Nothing Phone 3a Pro to be a camera zoom champ? By contrast, the Pro variant offers a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 3x 50MP telephoto camera. The latter is said to be a LYT-600 sensor (1/1.95-inch sensor size), which would be in line with the 3x telephoto camera on the OnePlus 13. This camera is also apparently capable of 60x hybrid zoom, but we’re guessing “hybrid” is used very loosely here and that you shouldn’t expect great results at this range.

Nevertheless, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro would have flagship-grade camera zoom capabilities thanks to this setup. In fact, the Pro variant will have a much better telephoto camera than the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus if this leak turns out to be true. By contrast, Samsung’s two phones offer a measly 10MP 3x tele shooter. There’s more to a great camera experience than the sensors alone, with the chipset/ISP and software tuning also playing a big role. So we hope Nothing is able to deliver on the promise of the camera hardware.

We won’t have to wait too long to see the Nothing Phone 3a series as the company is holding a launch event in Barcelona on March 4. We’ll be on the ground to cover it, but don’t be surprised if you see more leaks ahead of time.

