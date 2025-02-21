Leaked Nothing Phone 3a series promo videos leave nothing to the imagination

Nothing

TL;DR Leaked promo videos have given us another look at the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series.

The videos also reveal key Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro specifications.

Nothing is scheduled to launch these devices at MWC on March 4.

Nothing seems to be struggling to keep its upcoming devices under wraps. Thanks to a set of official-looking renders, we recently got a look at the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro from all angles. Now, a leaker has shared what appear to be official promo videos that not only give us another look at the mid-range devices but also reveal their specifications.

The first video shared by X user Arsène Lupin confirms that the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony periscope 3x zoom camera with OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide Sony camera. Over on the front, the device will sport another 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

We also get another look at the additional hardware key that will be used to trigger the voice assistant with a single press or launch a new feature called “Essential Space” with a double press. The video highlights that Essential Space “organizes content and generates action points,” like upcoming reminders.

Furthermore, it confirms that the device will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

The second video details the cheaper Nothing Phone 3a, revealing that it, too, would feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP 2x zoom telephoto camera, and an 8MP Sony ultrawide camera. For selfies, the cheaper model will get a 32MP front-facing camera. Like the Pro model, it’ll have an additional hardware key to launch the voice assistant or Essential Space, the same Qualcomm chipset, and the same display.

Along with the hardware specifications, we learn that Nothing will equip the Phone 3a series devices with TrueLens Engine 3.0, an “Advanced computational technology” that will use “AI processing” and “Multi-frame technology” to deliver better photos. While the videos don’t confirm the device’s battery, charging, RAM, or storage specifications, previous leaks suggest that both phones could pack a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

As of now, we know almost everything about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series except for pricing and availability information. Unless a leaker beats Nothing to it, which isn’t entirely out of the question, we’ll have to wait for these details until the March 4 launch event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like