Leaked Nothing Phone 3a series renders show off Glyph lighting, extra hardware key

TL;DR A ton of Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro renders have just been posted online.

The images reveal Glyph lighting on the back and an extra hardware button on both models.

Nothing will launch these phones on March 4.

The Nothing Phone 3a series will launch in a few weeks, and we’ve got a good idea of what to expect thanks to teases and leaks. Now, a source has given us a comprehensive look at these mid-range phones.

Android Headlines posted plenty of official-looking Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro renders. The images show that both phones will have Glyph lighting. The standard model will apparently be available in black or white while the Pro variant is shown in black and grey color options. Check out some of the images below, with more available via the website.

The pictures also show that both phones will have an extra hardware button below the power key. The location suggests that this could be a remappable button rather than a camera shutter key. Otherwise, two of the pictures also suggest that both phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which would be in line with the Phone 2a series.

Android Headlines also corroborated an earlier report, saying that both Nothing Phone 3a handsets will offer a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.77-inch OLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. However, the outlet echoed previous claims that the Pro model will get a 3x 50MP periscope lens while the standard variant will get a 2x 50MP camera. It also reports that the Pro variant will get a 50MP selfie camera while the standard model offers a 32MP shooter.

Otherwise, it’s believed that the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will only be available in a 12GB/256GB model while the standard phone could arrive with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

In any event, Nothing continues to drip-feed more information about the phones. But we expect plenty more leaks to steal Nothing’s thunder ahead of the March 4 launch event.

