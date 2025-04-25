Nothing Phone 3a is finally getting this missing Android 15 privacy feature

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Privacy Space is coming to Nothing OS on the Phone 3a.

Users will be able to access the feature by swiping right while in the app drawer.

You can set separate passwords for Privacy Space and the App Locker.

The recently launched Nothing Phone 3a is getting an update. This update brings support for 4K video, provides a variety of camera enhancements, and adds a hotspot manager. It also includes an Android 15 feature that has been missing in Nothing OS 3 until now — Private Space.

One of the best features Android 15 offers is Private Space, a separate and locked profile you can use to hide apps from prying eyes. While Nothing didn’t initially add the feature to its Android 15 skin, it has now adopted it and is rolling it out to the Phone 3a.

@rodrigoswz / Telegram

According to the changelog, you’ll be able to access Nothing’s Privacy Space feature by going into your app drawer and swiping right. With this feature, you’ll be able to create a separate, secure space for your chosen apps and data, just like in the stock Android experience. You’ll also be able to set a separate password for Privacy Space and App Locker.

We first noticed that Nothing was working on this feature back in March. An APK teardown of the Nothing Launcher not only revealed references to Private Space, but also suggested that it would replace Nothing’s hidden icon feature that hides apps from the home screen.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.