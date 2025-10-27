Nothing just teased a new phone that my not be 'new' at all

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has teased the Phone (3a) Lite, set to launch later this week.

The Phone (3a) Lite is expected to be a downgrade from the regular Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro.

While Nothing is teasing it as a new phone, a prominent leaker says it may just be an existing phone with minor changes.

The fourth and final member of Nothing’s Phone (3) series has been speculated for a while. And in no time, it is set to be a reality with a global launch slated for this week.

Nothing has just confirmed it will launch a new phone in a few days’ time, i.e., on October 29. As previously rumored, this is the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, where the suffix presumably hints that this is an inferior version of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro launched earlier this year.

While there haven’t been many leaks about the phone, Nothing’s teaser suggests it might skip an extensive set of rear glyphs and replace them with a single LED. The limited purview does not allow us to determine where the LED might be placed, though its proximity to the screws suggests it may be near the edge.

Owing to the lack of leaks, we can’t speculate on the changes it would bring over the regular Phone (3a) — whether in terms of design or internally. However, if you’re expecting a radical transformation, there’s a good chance you’ll end up disappointed. Ahead of Nothing’s announcement, leaker Yogesh Brar posted on X that an upcoming Nothing Phone was set to launch, a claim now corroborated by Nothing’s post.

Brar also said that while this is being launched as a new product, it is an existing one, refashioned with slight changes. He doesn’t mention the exact changes, but adds that the phone will arrive globally first, followed by a launch in India later.

Based on the naming, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is to be seated lower than other Nothing devices but above the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Thankfully, the wait isn’t long enough to keep us tossing and turning in our beds.

It’s difficult to say whether the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes with the company’s Android 16-based OS, which recently rolled out in beta to the Phone (3a) series. However, Nothing’s recent change in stance on pre-installed apps, as also confirmed by co-founder Akis Evangelidis, suggests the phone is likely to come with specific third-party apps. With the new Lite phone, Nothing could also pilot its new lock screen ads, which mark the latest controversial change from the company’s no-bloatware position previously.

