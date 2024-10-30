Nothing's latest phone is easy to spot in the dark, but good luck finding it on store shelves

Supplied by Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has officially unveiled the Phone 2a Plus Community Edition.

Co-designed with community members, the new device features a glow-in-the-dark back panel, a new collection of wallpapers, and updated packaging.

The Phone 2a Plus Community Edition will go on sale on November 12 for £399/€449/₹29,999.

Nothing announced a community-focused project following the launch of the Phone 2a earlier this year, inviting community members to co-design a Phone 2a Community Edition. The company recently gave us an early look at the device, and it’s now finally official.

While it was previously speculated that the Community Edition device was based on the Nothing Phone 2a, the company has now confirmed that it’s based on the newer Phone 2a Plus in all markets except Japan. The Japanese variant is based on the regular Phone 2a and is slightly more affordable than the global variant.

While the Community Edition devices don’t feature any hardware upgrades compared to the regular phones, Nothing has equipped both models with a new phosphorescent back panel that glows green in the dark. The devices also come with a new collection of wallpapers and updated packaging featuring reflective elements.

The Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus Community Edition are based on the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants of the vanilla phones and will go on sale on November 12. Nothing isn’t charging a premium for these devices, and the Phone 2a Plus Community Edition will be available in the UK, Europe, and India through Nothing’s website and select retail partners for £399, €449, and ₹29,999, respectively. The Phone 2a Community Edition will be available in Japan for ¥55,800.

Nothing says it will only offer 1,000 units of each model, so getting the phone online might prove challenging for fans. However, those in the UK will have the opportunity to grab the device from Nothing’s Store in London on November 16.

