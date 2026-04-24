Nothing OS 4.1 just made the Nothing Phone 3 way smarter

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 3 is now receiving the Nothing OS 4.1 software update.

This comes shortly after the Nothing Phone 4a series debuted this software last month.

Expect the Essential Voice feature, a new lock screen clock, improved Live Updates, and more tweaks.

The Nothing Phone 4a series launched with Nothing OS 4.1 last month, but older phones were still stuck on Nothing OS 4. Fortunately, you didn’t have to wait long for the update if you’ve got a Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing has announced on its Community forum that Nothing OS 4.1 is now rolling out to the Nothing Phone 3. This software brings a few handy features and improvements to the 2025 flagship.

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For one, the update includes the firm’s newly announced Essential Voice dictation feature. This smart speech-to-text tool can remove filler words and stutters, while offering a text shortcut library for specific spellings and phrases. Furthermore, Essential Voice is available in over 100 languages and supports translations.

Nothing OS 4.1 also brings a new lock screen clock derived from the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition, Live Updates that work across the phone (including lock screen, Glyph interface, notification shade), and more streamlined Essential Notifications. Other improvements include better audio call quality when paired with Nothing audio products, improved video call quality, and the April 2026 security patch.

Don’t have the Nothing Phone 3? Well, the manufacturer says the new update is coming to the Nothing Phone 2a series, Nothing Phone 3a range, Nothing Phone 2, CMF Phone 1, and CMF Phone 2 Pro later this month. The software will also be available for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite “early next month.”

The firm adds that some Nothing OS 4.1 features available on the Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Phone 4a range won’t be coming to these other phones at first. However, Nothing aims to release these features to the older phones as part of future updates.

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