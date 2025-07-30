Want Android 16 on your Phone 3? Nothing is rolling out a closed beta

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is inviting Phone 3 owners to join a closed beta of its Android 16 skin.

Phone 3 users can sign up to participate in the closed beta until 12:00 PM ET on August 3, 2025.

The company plans to release an open beta in September.

Google released the stable Android 16 update to Pixel devices last month. During the launch of the Phone 3, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, would come to the handset sometime in Q3. This means it should arrive sometime before the end of September. But if you want to get an early taste of the update, you can now sign up for a closed beta.

On its community page, Nothing announced that it is inviting Phone 3 owners to join the first closed beta build of Nothing OS 4.0. The company mentions that the build will deliver Android 16’s native features and robust design system, “which will set the foundation for a more cohesive UI moving forward.”

As this is a beta, there’s always a chance that you could run into bugs. So you should only join the beta if you’re prepared for that possibility. Nothing warns: This build of Android 16 is still in an early stage of development and some features might be missing or not working. It is recommended that you back up your device regularly during the trial. More disclaimers can be found in the sign-up form.

If you’re interested in being a part of the closed beta, the company says you’ll need to fill out its form before 5:00pm BST (12:00PM ET) on August 3, 2025. Those who have been chosen to participate in the program should receive an email within one week with further instructions.

Nothing adds that you should only sign up if you meet the following criteria: You own a Phone (3) and use it daily

You are willing to give regular feedback to the team

You maintain high standards of information security

You understand that Beta software can be unstable and are prepared for the possibility that some features may not work as expected

You are prepared to participate from August 2025 – early September. For those who miss out on this closed beta, the phone maker says it will run an open beta in September. Of course, you can always wait for the stable version as well. When Nothing OS 4.0 finally rolls out, it should come to the Phone 3 first, with it landing on the company’s older devices not long after.

