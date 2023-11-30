Nothing's next phone could be a mid-ranger that takes after the Nothing Phone 1

Sanju Choudhary

TL;DR Alleged specs and images of a device called the Nothing Phone 2a have leaked.

The phone reportedly runs Android 14 and comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,920mAh battery.

The device could be a mid-ranger priced lower than the $599 Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing might be bifurcating its smartphone lineup and planning to launch a new A-series of devices that are more affordable than the Nothing Phone 2. According to a fairly new leaker named Sanju Choudhary, Nothing is planning to launch the Nothing Phone 2a. The tipster has also posted the alleged specs and images of the device on X (formerly Twitter).

As per the leak, the Nothing Phone 2a features model number AIN142. It’s supposed to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a center-aligned punch hole that houses a 16MP selfie camera. A 50MP primary camera is expected to lead the dual rear camera setup, and a 4,920mAh battery is expected to power the device.

Two images of the alleged Nothing Phone 2a are tagged alongside the leaked information (see above). They show a device that looks a lot like the Nothing Phone 1 from the back. However, the image that shows the front of the phone carries a center-placed punch hole instead of the left-aligned punch hole on the first Nothing Phone.

The About page of the device doesn’t mention the model name “2a.” However, it shows that the device runs Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

Unfortunately, many key details about the specs and hardware are still missing from the leaked information. We don’t know the name of the processor running the device, so it’s hard to comment on the price range it’ll target. However, since the name of the device makes it sound like a mid-range phone, we could be looking at something that costs around $350-$450, given that the Nothing Phone 2 is priced at $599. If so, the phone could compete against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or even the upcoming Google Pixel 8a.

All said and done, we would like to caution our readers about the authenticity of the leak. We were unable to verify the source of the images and the information, so we would like you to treat the leak with a fair bit of skepticism for now. We’ll keep an eye out for any more information that might surface about the so-called Nothing Phone 2a in the future.

