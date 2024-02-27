Nothing reveals Phone 2a design via AR video, because Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has posted an augmented reality video showing the Nothing Phone 2a’s design.

The handset’s design is in line with recently leaked renders.

A trusted journalist has also posted more images of the phone, giving us a better look at it.

Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone 2a on March 5, and we’ve already seen leaked renders. Now, the company has officially shown off the design.

The company could’ve posted an image or video of the Nothing Phone 2a’s design. Instead, it posted a video of an augmented reality (AR) advertising board in London. Check it out below.

The clip indeed shows the back of the upcoming phone, confirming recently leaked renders which Android Authority colleagues have charitably described as “Wall-E with intestines.” That means two horizontally aligned rear cameras in the phone’s center, along with distinctive white patterns on the lower half of the rear cover.

The AR video also shows the Glyph lights in action, featuring three LED strips instead of 11 on the Nothing Phone 2.

Want an even closer look at the Nothing Phone 2a? Well, WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt has posted a trio of lifestyle images showing the phone in action. Check them out below.

We’re nevertheless expecting Nothing to issue even more details about the phone as we inch ever closer to its March 5 launch date.

