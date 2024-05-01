Nothing Phone 2a's latest update brings ChatGPT integration

When it comes to updates, Nothing has been on the ball with the Phone 2a. In fact, the handset received three updates just one month in April. Now the Nothing Phone 2a is getting another one, with the key highlight being ChatGPT integration.

Nothing announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Nothing OS 2.5.5 has rolled out to the Phone 2a. With that update, owners will get a handful of new ChatGPT features including:

A new gesture option in the Nothing X app for starting a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Works via Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to other Nothing audio products.

New ChatGPT widgets for fast and easy access from your home screen.

A new button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Along with ChatGPT integration, it looks like owners are in store for a number of fixes and improvements. These include:

Optimized color consistency in the main wide-angle camera by adjusting the white balance and color bias at lower temperatures.

Improved portrait brightness in HDR scenes by matching specific user skin tones.

Resolved abnormal noise issues in portrait mode by optimizing HDR composition strategies.

Improved camera app opening performance by adjusting CPU scheduling strategies.

Optimized visual display of battery levels in the Battery widget.

Enhanced power-saving mode to ensure vibrations for calls and notifications remain active.

Integrated an AI-powered algorithm for smarter lighting adjustments for auto-brightness.

Improved call stability to ensure more reliable connections.

Increased smoothness when swiping down to expand the Quick Settings.

Improved fluidity when unlocking the device after being idle.

Resolved an issue where the other party could not hear the caller when connecting to Android Auto.

This rollout comes only a day after Nothing released an update for the Phone 1. This update introduced the same ChatGPT integration, but added some new features like a RAM booster and options to customize icons in the status bar.