Did you get a Nothing Phone 2a? Congratulations! It is a great budget phone, and we gave it a good review. Like every other gadget, though, it comes with its downsides, one of them being that it has an IP54 rating, making it less resistant than other devices. If you want to keep your device safe and sound for as long as possible, you will want to protect it with one of the best Nothing Phone 2a cases. Here are our favorites!

The best Nothing Phone 2a cases

Official Nothing Phone 2a case

Some of us prefer going with cases made by the same manufacturer that made the phone, if possible. This ensures an optimal fit and likely better quality control. More importantly, manufacturers make cases that focus on keeping their devices’ strengths. In this case, the Nothing Phone 2 has a very nice design that is unique, and a clear case is an excellent option if you want to enjoy your device’s looks.

This official Nothing Phone 2a case is super thin and completely clear. We likely wouldn’t trust the case too much with drops, so be careful if you get this case. That said, it should do just fine keeping scratches and dents at bay. The case costs $25, which isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s a normal price for OEM cases.

TUDIA SKN case

Luckily, thin, clear cases are among the most common around, so you usually get plenty of options. If you like the official Nothing Phone 2a case, but prefer something a bit more resistant, the TUDIA SKN Case also happens to be more affordable at $17.

It’s also thin and transparent, but it has reinforced edges and corners for improved dropped protection. Not to mention the edges have texture, which helps with avoiding dlips. The manufacturer also claims it should do well avoiding yellowing over time.

BESINPO case with screen protector

Let’s go over one more completely clear case, as the Nothing Phone 2a has a very special design, and we know many of you will want to enjoy it. This one is completely clear, features anti-yellowing technology, and also has a nice bumper for slightly improved protection.

Additionally, this BESINPO case comes with an included screen protector made with tempered glass. This is a pretty nice addition considering the $15 price point. And you can often find it discounted.

MOOISVS case

If you like simple designs with a bit more contrast, the MOOISVS Case will likely be more your style. This cover mixes an acrylic clear back with flexible shock-proof bumpers around the edge. And while it doesn’t look that tough, the manufacturer claims this unit offers “military-grade protection.” We would still be careful, though.

This case is also said to offer hydrophobic protection, and apparently, it does well against fingerprints. All while keeping the grip comfortable. At $14, the price is pretty fair.

Vurfoo case with stand

There’s a special place in my heart for cases that add functionality. Keeping your phone safe is nice, but adding utility is even better, and this Vurfoo Case has some tricks up its sleeve. It has a fold-out ring in the back that can be used as a finger holder and a built-in kickstand. Additionally, the ring has MagSafe support. You can’t use it for wireless charging, as the device doesn’t support this, but it will work just fine with other MagSafe accessories like wallets.

As a case, it’s also a nice accessory. The soft TPU bumper offers some nice drop protection. The transparent back still showcases the device’s unique design. And the price is friendly enough at $16.

Aikukiki case

Here’s something for those who want a bit more pizazz. The Aikukiki case has a colorful and unique design that will definitely look different than what Nothing intended. It has a silicone construction, making it less slippery and more shock-absorbing. The brushed texture looks very unique, and there are carbon fiber-looking elements in the back.

The manufacturer did customize the case to keep some important Nothing Phone 2a in view, though. It has cutouts to showcase the lighting in the back of the phone. This is a nice addition, and we’re sure you will appreciate it. It’s also among the cheapest on this list of the best Nothing Phone 2a cases at $7.

LalatiFy custom crystal clear case

Our smartphones are very personal items, which is why we are always so eager to customize them. This is what makes the LalatiFy custom crystal clear case one of the best Nothing Phone 2a cases; you can truly make it your own. And it still only costs $16.

This is essentially just a clear case, but it offers some nice protection with cushioned bumpers. Additionally, the manufacturer allows you to add your own images to the case design, and it offers a wide variety of templates. Just pick your design, upload your images, and the company will print them right onto your case.

Luxury classic leather wallet case

Wallet cases are great, so you know at least one model will make it to our list of the best Nothing Phone 2a cases. While they are bulkier, they also tend to protect a phone more, look much nicer, and also add plenty of functionality. For example, this one comes with three card slots, a larger pocket for cash, and it can be folded to be used as a stand.

Interestingly enough, this case manufacturer also recognizes how fabulous the lighting on the back of the phone is, and they have cut-out openings for the lights! It’s made of synthetic leather and comes in a wide variety of colors. And get this: it costs only $8!

Retro hybrid PU leather soft rubber case

Maybe it’s just me, but there is something very special about leather cases, and this is definitely among the best Nothing Phone 2a cases. This is a thin, soft rubber case that will do great to protect your device against scratches and dents.

It also looks very nice thanks to the PU leather in the back, which comes available in four different colors, as you can see in the image. And at just $7, it is very hard to beat it.

Luxury shockproof hybrid armor case

The luxury shockproof hybrid armor case is among the best Nothing Phone 2a cases if you want to add some color to the device, but would like a design that follows the Nothing aesthetic. Most of the case is black, and it has colored accents in the top and bottom.

You can pick between blue or red accents, and the case has the Nothing design engraved along the back. Of course, there are openings for the rear lights, too. It’s also pretty affordable at $8.

FAQs

Can I use a Nothing Phone 2 case with a Nothing Phone 2a? You can not use a Nothing Phone 2 case with a Nothing Phone 2a. While these phones look and feel very similar, the dimensions are slightly different.

Will wireless charging work with a Nothing Phone 2a case? The Nothing Phone 2a does not support wireless charging, which means you don’t need to worry about a case affecting this feature. That said, some cases do stop wireless charging from operating correctly. Case manufacturers will usually let you know if their cases support wireless charging, as it is an important feature.

Does the Nothing Phone 2a come with a case in the box? The Nothing Phone 2a does not come with an included case in the box.

Are there any waterproof cases for the Nothing Phone 2a? While waterproof cases exist, there are none for the Nothing Phone 2a that we are willing to recommend right now. Instead, it might be better to get a waterproof pouch.

