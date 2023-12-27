New leak sheds light on the Nothing Phone 2a's camera specs and availability

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has detailed the camera specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a.

The report also mentions that the phone will have a wide global launch and is expected to be launched at MWC 2024.

Nothing has caught the attention of enthusiasts with the Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. The next device expected from the company is the Nothing Phone 2a, which would presumably sit below the Phone 2 flagship. We’ve witnessed a trickle of leaks around this phone, and now a substantial leak gives us a good idea of what to expect from the Phone 2a.

As per a report from Smartprix, the Nothing Phone 2a will come with a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 sensor (1/1.5-inch sensor, 1µm pixels) alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide sensor (1/2.76-inch sensor, 0.64µm pixels). The camera setup appears to be similar to the Moto G84, while the ultrawide sensor is also seen on both of Nothing’s previous phones. The front camera is said to be a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

The Nothing Phone 2a’s purported 1,084 x 2,412 resolution 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is said to be a Visionox and BOE display.

The report further mentions that the Phone 2a has four regional models: India, Japan, Europe, and Global. This is one more (Japan) than the Phone 2, indicating a wide global launch. However, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, so we wouldn’t hold our breath on a US launch unless the company confirms otherwise. Still, it’s good to see that the company will be aiming at a broader market than just a handful of regions.

The report also mentions that the device will come in Black and White colors. There is a possibility that only one color will launch initially, and the second will be launched later.

Rounding up the leaks, the report states that the Nothing Phone 2a will launch at MWC 2024, scheduled for February 27 in Barcelona. Nothing has sent out invites for this event, but the company has not mentioned what it intends to launch here.

Previous reports have suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a will come with 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage, a redesigned Glyph interface, and Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. The phone is expected to cost around $400.

