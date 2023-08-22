Nothing sends big camera update to Phone 2 to fix issues from previous update

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 2 is now seeing the Nothing OS 2.0.2a software update.

This update focuses mostly on the camera.

Interestingly, fans did not receive the Phone 2’s previous update positively, so this update is almost an un-update.

At the beginning of August, Nothing rolled out a new software update to the Nothing Phone 2. Nothing OS 2.0.2 brought along numerous camera tweaks, including improving photo clarity, HDR processing speed, and more.

However, fans didn’t react well to this original Nothing Phone 2 update. Today, Nothing is launching a new release of Nothing OS, landing as version 2.0.2a. This update’s existence is mostly a response to the backlash of the previous release.

Nothing announced this release on X, formerly known as Twitter:

We’re continually working to keep Phone (2) at the top of its game. So we’ve listened to your latest feedback and have responded with our next update, Nothing OS 2.0.2a. The roll-out has begun. This time round, we’ve focused on key camera enhancements. pic.twitter.com/8mWd8ufQBk — Nothing (@nothing) August 22, 2023

Interestingly, the image connected to the post highlights three major changes: capturing the clarity of faces in indoor environments, HDR improvements, and optimizing highlights in low-light environments. These changes are very similar to ones that came out in the previous 2.0.2 update, further cementing the idea that 2.0.2a is almost like an un-update.

One of the other problems people have had with the previous Nothing Phone 2 update is quiet audio in specific situations. According to Nothing’s changelog, the 2.0.2a update does not address this issue.

If you own a Nothing Phone 2, you should see an OTA update notification today or in the coming days.

