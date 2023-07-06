Nothing Phone 2 price and spec sheet leak is here to kill the mystery

Nothing

TL;DR A reliable leaker has revealed the possible price of the Nothing Phone 2.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone might cost around ~$520.

More device specs have also leaked, including charging and software update details.

Trusted leaker Yogesh Brar has closed the gaps in the information already out there about the Nothing Phone 2. The tipster has spilled the beans on the complete spec sheet, much of which had already leaked out thanks to other reliable sources. However, Brar has also posted the India price of the Nothing Phone 2, which gives us a sense of what to expect in the US.

Per the tipster, the Nothing Phone 2 will cost around Rs 42,000 to Rs 43,000 in India. That’s around $520 if converted directly. The price is significantly more expensive than the Phone 1, which launched in India at Rs 32,999 (~$399) for the base model. However, It’s not as big of a jump as previously reported by French outlet Dealabs, which claimed that the base 256GB model of the Nothing Phone 2 will apparently start at €729 (~$802), with the 512GB variant going up to €849 (~$934). A Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone under $600 could be a sweet spot for customers if Brar’s information is accurate, especially with all the design fills in the mix.

Yogesh Brar

The tipster has also revealed some previously unknown specs and software update information for the Nothing Phone 2. He claims the device will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz adaptive display, Nothing OS 2.0 with three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, 33W wired and 15W wireless charging, an IP rating, and an optical fingerprint sensor.

