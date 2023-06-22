Nothing Phone 2 could be much more expensive than Phone 1

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR A news outlet has purportedly leaked Nothing Phone 2 pricing for Europe.

The base 256GB variant is said to cost €729 (~$802).

This would be a major price hike over the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing started its drip feed of Nothing Phone 2 details months ago, but we’ve also seen apparent leaks in recent weeks. Now, one leak may have dished out European pricing for the upcoming smartphone.

French outlet Dealabs has claimed to have received pricing for the Nothing Phone 2. More specifically, the base 256GB model will apparently start at €729 (~$802). Need more storage? Then the outlet asserts that the 512GB variant will set you back €849 (~$934). Both models are said to be available in black or white colorways.

That would make for a major price hike compared to the Nothing Phone 1, which started at €469 (~$516) in the region. It would also be more expensive than the €649 base Pixel 7, albeit €20 cheaper than the 256GB model.

The new phone will come with a few upgrades, such as a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a slightly bigger battery (4,700mAh). But we hope the phone offers a few other perks if this price tag is correct, such as water resistance, improved cameras, and LTPO screen tech.

“Who leaked this? 😡,” Nothing founder Carl Pei tweeted in response to the news. It’s unclear if this means the information is accurate or if Pei is merely joking and the leak is way off. We’ve asked Nothing to comment on the leak and will update the article accordingly.

