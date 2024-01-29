You can now talk to ChatGPT straight from your Nothing Phone's home screen

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 users can use a workaround to get a quick home screen shortcut for triggering ChatGPT’s voice transcription feature.

Once you have used the voice feature in ChatGPT’s official app, you can add ChatGPT voice to Quick Settings and then use the Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget to place a shortcut on your home screen.

ChatGPT is all the rage these days, and based on user responses, it is clear that people want easier ways to use AI for everyday tasks. If you have become reliant on ChatGPT and AI in your daily workflow and are coincidentally also a Nothing Phone 2 (or even Phone 1) user, it is now easier than ever to converse with ChatGPT straight from your home screen.

Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei posted a quick tip on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Nothing OS users on the Phone 1 and Phone 2 can quickly access ChatGPT voice commands directly from their home screen with a nifty workaround.

Nothing OS users will have to install the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store and use the voice chat feature within the app once to get past the setup. Once initialized, users can add ChatGPT Voice to their Quick Settings and then use the Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget on their home screen to point to this ChatGPT Quick Setting.

Note that if you want voice replies for a conversational experience, you need to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus.

If you don’t have a Nothing OS smartphone, you’d have to live with a more complicated way of triggering ChatGPT voice. The best way to use voice with ChatGPT is by using the official Android or iOS app and starting the voice transcription feature from within the app.

If you find a way to use voice transcription seamlessly with ChatGPT on other Android phones, let us know in the comments below!

