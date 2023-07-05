Fresh Nothing Phone 2 leak reveals camera and display specs

Nothing

TL;DR A new leak has provided details on the Nothing Phone 2’s camera and display.

The Nothing Phone 2 will reportedly have a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

The display is said to be a 120Hz panel with a resolution of 1080×2412.

Earlier this morning, we reported on leaked marketing images of the Nothing Phone 2. Although it provided a good look at the front, back, and side of the device, no information came with the images. But a new leak has remedied that, delivering new details about the handset.

Trusted tipster Kamila Wojciechowska recently posted a thread on Twitter dishing out some of the specs of the Phone 2. Specifically, Wojciechowska revealed what we can expect for the camera and the display.

According to the leaker, the main camera will reportedly be a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. This is the same shooter you’ll find on the OnePlus 11. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 1 used a 50MP Sony IMX766 wide-angle.

The other rear camera is reportedly the same shooter found in the original phone, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide. It’s also said that the front will have a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera. Wojciechowska adds that the Phone 2 will have “revamped processing.”

As for the display, it looks like it could be an AMOLED panel from Visionox. This screen will reportedly offer a resolution of 1080×2412 at 120Hz. However, that display will allegedly support low-power modes at 1Hz, 10Hz, 24Hz, and 30Hz.

The leaker ended their thread by providing wallpapers and mentioning that the phone will have an optical fingerprint sensor from Goodix.

Nothing’s next generation device is expected to launch on July 11, 2023, and will be available in the US this time around. It’s believed that the Nothing Phone 2 will have at least 12GB of RAM, a 4,700mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

Comments