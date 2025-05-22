It's official: The Nothing Phone 1 won't get Android 16

The Nothing Phone 1 was the company’s first smartphone, offering a refreshing design and aesthetically pleasing software back in 2022. The phone received Android 15 back in January, but the company has revealed that this is indeed the last OS update.

A Nothing representative confirmed to Android Authority that the Nothing Phone 1 won’t receive any more Android version upgrades:

Nothing Phone (1) will not support Android 16, but it will still receive security updates.

This isn’t unexpected, as Nothing promised three major OS upgrades and four years of security patches for the Phone 1. The phone launched with Android 12 and received updates to Android 13, 14, and 15, therefore fulfilling the manufacturer’s update policy. Nevertheless, this statement officially confirms that you shouldn’t expect any surprise OS upgrades.