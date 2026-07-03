The Nothing Phone 1 has officially reached the end of the road

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 1 has received its final software update, which includes the July 2026 Android security patch.

The update marks the end of the phone’s promised software support after three Android version upgrades and four years of security patches.

Nothing says that Phone 1 will remain fully usable, but users should no longer expect new Android versions or future security patches.

Nothing has officially ended software update support for the Phone 1. The company’s first smartphone is now receiving its final update, bringing the July 2026 Android security patch and marking the end of the device’s promised software lifecycle.

The announcement comes almost four years after the Phone 1 debuted in July 2022. The handset launched with Android 12 and introduced design elements that would go on to define all of Nothing’s smartphones, including the Glyph Interface and the transparent back.

With this final July update, the Nothing Phone 1 completes its software support commitment of three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

In a post on its community forums, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 1 received its final major Android upgrade with Android 15, even though some folks may have figured out how to install Android 16 on the device.

That said, the latest official update for the device includes only the July 2026 security patch, some general improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced system stability.

In its post, Nothing reflects on the importance of the Phone 1, saying that it was where Nothing OS began and served as the foundation for the software experience it continues to develop today. While software support is ending, Nothing noted that Phone 1 “remains highly usable” and continues to be an important part of the company’s history.

Nothing also notes that users could notice their phone becoming warmer or consuming more battery while the update is installing. That’s expected behavior, and performance should return to normal once the installation finishes.

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